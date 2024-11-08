Padres Notes: Friars Linked to All-Star Pitcher, GM Hints at Massive Move, Ha-Seong Kim Out of SD?
The San Diego Padres are expected to have another busy offseason as they look to improve upon a 93-win season that saw them have a 2-1 lead over the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
The Padres have already been linked to an All-Star free agent pitcher as the team looks to shore up a rotation that won't have Joe Musgrove in 2025. Additionally, general manager A.J. Preller hinted at some big moves coming after the team officially extended manager Mike Shildt.
Finally, will free agent fan favorite Ha-Seong Kim have a new home in 2025 and beyond?
