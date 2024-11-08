Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Linked to All-Star Pitcher, GM Hints at Massive Move, Ha-Seong Kim Out of SD?

Noah Camras

Aug 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) leaves the dugout in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) leaves the dugout in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres are expected to have another busy offseason as they look to improve upon a 93-win season that saw them have a 2-1 lead over the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Padres have already been linked to an All-Star free agent pitcher as the team looks to shore up a rotation that won't have Joe Musgrove in 2025. Additionally, general manager A.J. Preller hinted at some big moves coming after the team officially extended manager Mike Shildt.

Finally, will free agent fan favorite Ha-Seong Kim have a new home in 2025 and beyond?

Here's all the latest Padres news and stories (click on the headline to see the full story):

Padres Linked to All-Star $174 Million Ace in Free Agency

Padres GM Hints at Massive Move Coming Soon This Offseason

MLB Insider Doesn't Expect Ha-Seong Kim to Return to Padres

Padres Could Lose a Top Free Agent Target to the Rival Dodgers

Former Padres Catcher Signs One-Year Deal With AL Powerhouse

Padres All-Star Free Agent Expected to Leave Team for $60 Million Deal

Padres Officially Announce Massive Contract Extension in Major Offseason Move

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News