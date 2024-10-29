Padres Notes: Friars Linked to Cy Young Winner, GM Looking to Finalize Huge Extension
The San Diego Padres have been linked to former Cy Young award winning pitcher Shane Bieber, who won the award in 2020. The Padres are expected to be without Joe Musgrove for the entirety of the 2025 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery, which will make them a candidate to acquire a pitcher in free agency. Bieber also went Tommy John surgery in the 2024 season, but is projected to be back for the second half of the season.
Padres general manager AJ Preller is looking to sign manager Mike Shildt to a contract extension this offseason. Shildt signed with the Padres on just a two-year deal last offseason, but already led the team to the postseason in his first year as a manager. The Padres will look to lock him up for the longterm.
Here are the rest of the top Padres news and headlines:
