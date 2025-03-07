Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Major Roster Move, New Signing Doesn't Want to Be in Minor Leagues

Noah Camras

Feb 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (90) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (90) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres made their first round of spring training cuts on Thursday, reassigning a total of 11 players to minor league camp.

Among the 11 players sent to minor league camp were top prospects Ethan Salas and Leo De Vries.

In other Padres news, the team's latest signing made it clear he didn't feel like he was a minor league player at this point in his career.

The one-time All-Star is in competition for one of the final bench spots on the Padres Opening Day roster.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make First Major Roster Move of Spring Training

Padres' Latest Signing Makes Things Clear: 'I'm Not a Minor League Player'

Manny Machado Confident Padres Can Win NL West in 2025

Michael King Sets Major Goal For Himself in Second Season With Padres

Padres Manager Gushes About Latest All-Star Signing Weeks Before Opening Day

ESPN Insider Unimpressed With Padres' Offseason Moves

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News