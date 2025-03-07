Padres Notes: Friars Make Major Roster Move, New Signing Doesn't Want to Be in Minor Leagues
The San Diego Padres made their first round of spring training cuts on Thursday, reassigning a total of 11 players to minor league camp.
Among the 11 players sent to minor league camp were top prospects Ethan Salas and Leo De Vries.
In other Padres news, the team's latest signing made it clear he didn't feel like he was a minor league player at this point in his career.
The one-time All-Star is in competition for one of the final bench spots on the Padres Opening Day roster.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
