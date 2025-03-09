Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Major Roster Move, Shocking Luis Arraez Prediction

Valentina Martinez

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts at bat in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have made additional roster cuts as Opening Day quickly approaches. Left-handers Austin Davis and Jake Higginbotham were both reassigned to minor league camp as well as right-hander Henry Baez.

Luis Arraez is coming off a season where he played with a torn ligament in his thumb, and yet he still managed to win his third consecutive batting title. However, the latest prediction has Arraez failing to hit .300 in 2025.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

