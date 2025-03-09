Padres Notes: Friars Make Major Roster Move, Shocking Luis Arraez Prediction
The San Diego Padres have made additional roster cuts as Opening Day quickly approaches. Left-handers Austin Davis and Jake Higginbotham were both reassigned to minor league camp as well as right-hander Henry Baez.
Luis Arraez is coming off a season where he played with a torn ligament in his thumb, and yet he still managed to win his third consecutive batting title. However, the latest prediction has Arraez failing to hit .300 in 2025.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
