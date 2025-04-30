Padres Notes: Friars Make Massive Roster Move, Aggressive Trade Deadline Prediction, Big Win Over Giants
The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 7-4, in Luis Arraez's first game back after a scary collision last Sunday. The Friars are now 18-11 as they snapped a four-game losing streak.
Ahead of the eventual win, the Padres made a massive roster move that activated Arraez, but also saw another player get moved to the injured list. The roster move involved four key players.
In other news, an insider has predicted that the Padres will keep a top prospect this trade deadline. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller, however, is expected to aggressively pursue key pieces come July.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Placing Infielder on Injured List, Activating Luis Arraez in Massive Roster Move
Yuli Gurriel’s Locker Removed From Petco Park Hinting at Massive Padres Roster Move
Padres Insider Doesn't Expect Top Prospect to Be Traded Before Deadline
Padres Insider Expects AJ Preller to 'Aggressively' Pursue Position Player Upgrades
When Will Yu Darvish Return to Padres? Latest Update on Star Pitcher
Padres Lineup vs Giants: Luis Arraez, Jason Heyward Return as San Diego Gets Major Reinforcements
Dodgers All-Star Admits He Loves Watching Padres Play
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.