Padres Notes: Friars Make Massive Roster Move, Aggressive Trade Deadline Prediction, Big Win Over Giants

Apr 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrate after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-4 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 7-4, in Luis Arraez's first game back after a scary collision last Sunday. The Friars are now 18-11 as they snapped a four-game losing streak.

Ahead of the eventual win, the Padres made a massive roster move that activated Arraez, but also saw another player get moved to the injured list. The roster move involved four key players.

In other news, an insider has predicted that the Padres will keep a top prospect this trade deadline. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller, however, is expected to aggressively pursue key pieces come July.

