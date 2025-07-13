Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Linked to $40M Pitcher, Targeting Major Upgrade
The San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Saturday evening. The Friars improved to 52-43 on the year thanks to a pair of bombs from Jackson Merrill.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres made a surprising roster move. A right-hander was optioned once again as a relief pitcher was recalled.
In more pitching news, the Friars are linked to a $40 million starting pitcher. The right-hander has 18 strikeouts to just five walks over his last five starts.
Finally, manager Mike Shildt appeared to take a rather bold step in improving some of the gaps in his roster. His message was almost definitely aimed at asking the front office to make a key upgrade after resorting to a pinch-hitter once again over a spot of weakness in the offense.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Shockingly Option Starting Pitcher, Recall Alek Jacob From Triple-A
Padres Named Top Landing Spot for $40 Million Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline
Padres' Mike Shildt Appears to Not So Subtly Ask Front Office to Make Key Upgrade
Padres' Joe Musgrove Takes Major Step in Progression Toward Return
Padres All-Star Admits First Trade Was 'Super Jarring'
Padres Expected to Make Major Shakeup at Catcher: Report
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.