Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Linked to $40M Pitcher, Targeting Major Upgrade

Gabe Smallson

Jun 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) takes starting pitcher San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Bergert (38) out of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Saturday evening. The Friars improved to 52-43 on the year thanks to a pair of bombs from Jackson Merrill.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres made a surprising roster move. A right-hander was optioned once again as a relief pitcher was recalled.

In more pitching news, the Friars are linked to a $40 million starting pitcher. The right-hander has 18 strikeouts to just five walks over his last five starts.

Finally, manager Mike Shildt appeared to take a rather bold step in improving some of the gaps in his roster. His message was almost definitely aimed at asking the front office to make a key upgrade after resorting to a pinch-hitter once again over a spot of weakness in the offense.

