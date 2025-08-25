Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Linked to Blockbuster Trade, Free Agent Predicted to Leave

Aug 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) greet each other in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-2, on Sunday and fell to 74-57 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Friars made a roster move. An infielder was recalled from Triple-A and replaced the vacant roster spot from center fielder Jackson Merrill's injured list placement.

Additionally, the Padres are linked to a big-money All-Star from the same division. He is under contract for six more seasons and is having a productive season at second base.

Finally, an impending Padres free agent is expected to leave the team this offseason. The right-handed pitcher had been linked in trade rumors seemingly all year, but stayed in San Diego after an intense trade deadline.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

