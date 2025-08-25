Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Linked to Blockbuster Trade, Free Agent Predicted to Leave
The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-2, on Sunday and fell to 74-57 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Friars made a roster move. An infielder was recalled from Triple-A and replaced the vacant roster spot from center fielder Jackson Merrill's injured list placement.
Additionally, the Padres are linked to a big-money All-Star from the same division. He is under contract for six more seasons and is having a productive season at second base.
Finally, an impending Padres free agent is expected to leave the team this offseason. The right-handed pitcher had been linked in trade rumors seemingly all year, but stayed in San Diego after an intense trade deadline.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Roster Move as SD Looks to Sweep Dodgers
Padres Linked to $116.5 Million All-Star in Trade With NL West Rival
Padres Impending Free Agent Predicted to Land Around $162 Million Deal
Padres' Jackson Merrill Expresses Frustration Over Latest Injury
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Gives Padres Bullpen Ultimate Praise
