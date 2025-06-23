Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Major Michael King Announcement, Blockbuster Trade Proposal
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill returned from the 7-day concussion injured list, but in turn, Brandon Lockridge was optioned to Triple-A.
Padres ace Michael King opened up about whether he will return to the rotation this season after making slow progress in his recovery from a pinched nerve.
The latest trade proposal explains how the Padres could land Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Reinstate Jackson Merrill, Option Outfielder to Triple-A
Padres' Michael King Reveals If He'll Return This Season
Padres Trade Proposal Lands $50 Million All-Star in 4-Player Blockbuster
Padres' Robert Suarez Breaks Silence on Shohei Ohtani Hit By Pitch
Padres Pitching Coach Provides Positive Yu Darvish Update After Big Step
