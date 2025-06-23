Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Major Michael King Announcement, Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Valentina Martinez

May 18, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park.
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill returned from the 7-day concussion injured list, but in turn, Brandon Lockridge was optioned to Triple-A.

Padres ace Michael King opened up about whether he will return to the rotation this season after making slow progress in his recovery from a pinched nerve.

The latest trade proposal explains how the Padres could land Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.

Padres Reinstate Jackson Merrill, Option Outfielder to Triple-A

Padres' Michael King Reveals If He'll Return This Season

Padres Trade Proposal Lands $50 Million All-Star in 4-Player Blockbuster

Padres' Robert Suarez Breaks Silence on Shohei Ohtani Hit By Pitch

Padres Pitching Coach Provides Positive Yu Darvish Update After Big Step

