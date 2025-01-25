Padres Notes: Friars Make Trade, Jurickson Profar Left San Diego Due to Ownership Turmoil
The San Diego Padres made their first major league acquisition on Friday, acquiring a former top prospect pitcher from the Chicago White Sox.
The former New York Yankees pitcher will look to help a Padres bullpen that recently lost All-Star Tanner Scott to the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
While the Padres finally made a big league addition, they also lost a key member of the 2024 squad this week in Jurickson Profar.
The All-Star outfielder joined the Atlanta Braves, and mentioned San Diego's ownership turmoil as a reason he didn't return to San Diego this offseason despite his interest in being back.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
