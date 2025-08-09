Padres Notes: Friars Predicted to Sign Top Free Agent, Trade Deadline Addition Could Be Done For Season, More
The San Diego Padres took a brutal home loss against the Boston Red Sox, losing 10-2 at Petco Park on Friday.
Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who had been solid all year long, imploded over six innings, giving up five runs and two homers.
The Padres were shut down hitting-wise, letting Walker Buehler shut them out over six innings.
In other news, the Padres could end up keeping a key free agent with a multi-year deal. San Diego has a limited pool of money, but several players are hitting the market after this season.
Some tough choices will need to be made by A.J. Preller and co. over the offseason.
Speaking of Preller, the highly renowned executive was active over the trade deadline, but one of his key additions could also be forced out of the team's rest of season plans.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
