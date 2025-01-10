Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Shopping All-Stars in Trade, Don’t Agree to Contract With Michael King

Maren Angus-Coombs

Sep 11, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Diego Padres starter Michael King (34) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have yet to make a major league addition this offseason as they face cash flow issues. While talent remains on the current roster, general manager A.J. Preller is reportedly exploring trades involving key players to adjust to the evolving MLB landscape and remain competitive.

The San Diego Padres may face their first arbitration hearing since 2014 with starting pitcher Michael King. After failing to reach a one-year contract agreement by the deadline, King's 2025 salary will be decided in arbitration unless a deal is made beforehand.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

