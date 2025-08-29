Padres Notes: Friars Sign Catcher, Predicted to Bring Back All-Star, Dylan Cease Named Disappointment
The San Diego Padres had an off day after their 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
On the off-day, it showed up on the team's transaction log that the Padres signed a catcher to a minor league deal, and he is already proving his worth in Double-A.
He hit a home run in his minor league debut after a few seasons in an independent league during Double-A San Antonio's 14-11 win over the Frisco RoughRiders.
In other news, the Padres brought in a huge bat at the trade deadline in Ramon Laureano, and an MLB insider predicted the Padres will look to keep him. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports it is likely Laureano will stay in San Diego next season.
Finally, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed starting pitcher Dylan Cease as one of the biggest disappointments of the season, largely in part to his performances last season. Cease is posting the second-highest ERA of his career, the exception being his rookie season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
