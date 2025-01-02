Padres Notes: Friars Sign Former Top Prospect, Predicted to Add Cy Young Winner
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a major league addition this offseason, but they're continuing to add depth to the organization in hopes of finding this year's breakout player.
One of the most recent additions was a former top prospect of the Tampa Bay Rays who also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals. He'll hope to impress enough to earn a spot on the Padres' MLB roster this season.
In other Padres news, while the team is yet to make a major league addition, one writer predicts the team will make a splash by signing a three-time Cy Young award winner in what would be a blockbuster move.
The Padres need to add to the rotation, as right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove is expected to miss the entire 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Moreover, the Padres are hoping to shed payroll, and thus are taking offers on right-handed ace Dylan Cease. If the Padres end up trading Cease, they'll have an even bigger hole in the rotation.
With the National League West division continuing to get stronger — as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Francisco Giants all made significant upgrades this offseason — the Padres may need to get aggressive if they want to compete in a loaded division this season. This would be a move that helps them do just that.
