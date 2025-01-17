Padres Notes: Friars Sign Gold Glove Winner, Exploring Multiple Trades, Roki Sasaki Timeline
The San Diego Padres are still yet to make a major league addition this offseason, but they did sign a veteran major leaguer to a minor league deal.
Martin Maldonado is joining the Padres on a minor league deal as a non roster invitee.
He'll provide much-needed depth to the Friars' catching room as a former Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.
In other Padres news, the team is reportedly exploring multiple trades as they attempt to enhance their offer to Roki Sasaki.
The Padres could get their international bonus pool to more than $10 million in an effort to lure Sasaki to San Diego.
According to a Japanese newspaper, Sasaki's decision is imminent as his Jan. 23 deadline nears.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news
