Padres Notes: Friars Sign Gold Glove Winner, Exploring Multiple Trades, Roki Sasaki Timeline

Nov 21, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller speaks to the media during a press conference announcing the hiring of manager Mike Shildt (not pictured) at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are still yet to make a major league addition this offseason, but they did sign a veteran major leaguer to a minor league deal.

Martin Maldonado is joining the Padres on a minor league deal as a non roster invitee.

He'll provide much-needed depth to the Friars' catching room as a former Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.

In other Padres news, the team is reportedly exploring multiple trades as they attempt to enhance their offer to Roki Sasaki.

The Padres could get their international bonus pool to more than $10 million in an effort to lure Sasaki to San Diego.

According to a Japanese newspaper, Sasaki's decision is imminent as his Jan. 23 deadline nears.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

