Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, Predicted to Add All-Star Pitcher, Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The San Diego Padres signed veteran outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe Friday. The terms of the deal are unknown at this time, but the Friars fill a hole on the roster (likely at left field) with their new addition.
While the Padres inked a deal with Joe, the team is expected to sign a few more players before Opening Day. The latest prediction has San Diego signing left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana.
The Padres are expected to make a blockbuster trade before the season begins. Although Michael King appeared to cement his spot in the starting rotation with his new contract, this blockbuster trade proposal has the pitcher landing with the Chicago Cubs. The Padres would receive two key players in return.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news
