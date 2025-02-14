Padres Notes: Friars Sign Pitcher, Not Doing Making Moves, Dylan Cease Trade Update
The San Diego Padres continued their active February on Thursday, signing a pitcher who recently won the Korean Baseball Organization's Cy Young award. He'll compete for a spot in the starting rotation.
Even after that signing — as well as the Nick Pivetta addition — the Padres aren't dont making moves, says president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. San Diego is especially looking to add to the offense.
And finally, with the latest rotation additions, Preller addressed the Dylan Cease trade rumors, and revealed what San Diego plans to do with the impending free agent.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
