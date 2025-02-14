Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Sign Pitcher, Not Doing Making Moves, Dylan Cease Trade Update

Noah Camras

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) celebrates during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) celebrates during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres continued their active February on Thursday, signing a pitcher who recently won the Korean Baseball Organization's Cy Young award. He'll compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

Even after that signing — as well as the Nick Pivetta addition — the Padres aren't dont making moves, says president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. San Diego is especially looking to add to the offense.

And finally, with the latest rotation additions, Preller addressed the Dylan Cease trade rumors, and revealed what San Diego plans to do with the impending free agent.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign KBO’s Cy Young Winning Pitcher in Free Agency

Padres Not Done Adding to Offense Before Opening Day, Says GM

Padres GM Addresses Dylan Cease Trade Rumors Following Nick Pivetta Signing

Padres Most Likely Trade Involves $46 Million All-Star

Former Padres Top Prospect Involved in 9-Player Trade Signs With NL Bottomfeeder

Padres Will Try to Use 5.21 ERA Reliever as Starting Pitcher in Spring Training

Padres Tweets of the Day:

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News