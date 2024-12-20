Padres Notes: Friars Sign Reliever, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Nolan Arenado to SD?
The San Diego Padres are yet to make any major league acquisitions this offseason, but they're continuing to build organizational depth. This week, they added a reliever who once played with San Diego but most recently was playing overseas.
Additionally, one San Diego analyst put together a blockbuster trade proposal for the Friars to move Dylan Cease and more for a massive haul.
And finally, the Padres have reportedly been approached about taking on Nolan Arenado and the remainder of his contract in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Sign Reliever After Dominant Stint Overseas
Should the Padres Consider This Wild Trade Involving Dylan Cease, All-Star Slugger?
Padres Have Been Approached on Blockbuster Trade for $74 Million All-Star