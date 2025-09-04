Padres Notes: Friars Sign Veteran, Mike Shildt Calls Out Starters, Jason Adam Message to AJ Preller
The San Diego Padres lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 7-5, on Wednesday. They were swept in their series and fell to 76-54 on the year.
In other news, the Padres signed a veteran just a few weeks after they had released him. The 39-year-old backstop that was once designated for assignment by the Friars is now back with the organization.
Additionally, manager Mike Shildt called out his team's starting pitching. There is no question that the bullpen has held things down all season, but the skipper wants to see some more from his hurlers that set the tone for the rest of the game, especially at this point in the year.
Finally, speaking of the bullpen's dominance, All-Star reliever Jason Adam had a message for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. The right-hander has been a staple in the bullpentgus season, but recently suffered a season-ending injury that was devastating to say the least.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Sign Veteran Weeks After Releasing Him
Padres' Mike Shildt Calls Out Starting Pitching: 'It's Clearly a Concern'
Padres' Jason Adam Had Message for AJ Preller After Season-Ending Injury
Padres' Jackson Merrill Responds to Potentially Replacing Xander Bogaerts at Shortstop
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.