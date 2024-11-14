Padres Notes: Friars Star Snubbed From Award, Unfortunate Roki Sasaki Update, Cy Young Pitcher to SD?
In this story:
The San Diego Padres had a tied-for-franchise-best three Silver Slugger award winners this year, but surprisingly, one of their All-Stars was left off the list.
One of their Silver Slugger winners was rookie Jackson Merrill, though, and he joined some elite MLB company with the win.
And finally, as free agency rolls on, the Padres have been linked to multiple star pitchers — but one of the latest updates on Roki Sasaki doesn't exactly instill confidence in San Diego's chances to sign him.
Here's all the latest Padres news and stories (click on the headline to read the full article):
Padres Star Shockingly Snubbed From Major End of Season Award
Padres’ Jackson Merrill Joins Elite Company After Winning Major Award
Roki Sasaki's Teammate's Comments Don't Bode Well for Padres' Chances to Sign Him
Padres Prediction Has San Diego Signing Former Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Move
More Padres Offseason Rumors:
Padres Predicted to Sign Projected $110 Million Ace in Massive Deal
Juan Soto Could End Up in the NL West With a Padres Rival
Padres Trade Proposal Sends 200-Strikeout Frontline Pitcher to San Diego in Blockbuster Move
Padres Among Top Landing Spots for Projected $700 Million Superstar
Padres Named Potential Trade Destination for All-Star Closer
Padres Predicted to Sign All-Star Free Agent to $39 Million Deal
Padres Trail Dodgers for Best Odds to Sign Superstar Free Agent
Published