Padres Notes: Friars Star Snubbed From Award, Unfortunate Roki Sasaki Update, Cy Young Pitcher to SD?

Noah Camras

May 31, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) and first baseman Luis Arraez (left) talk before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres had a tied-for-franchise-best three Silver Slugger award winners this year, but surprisingly, one of their All-Stars was left off the list.

One of their Silver Slugger winners was rookie Jackson Merrill, though, and he joined some elite MLB company with the win.

And finally, as free agency rolls on, the Padres have been linked to multiple star pitchers — but one of the latest updates on Roki Sasaki doesn't exactly instill confidence in San Diego's chances to sign him.

Here's all the latest Padres news and stories (click on the headline to read the full article):

Padres Star Shockingly Snubbed From Major End of Season Award

Padres’ Jackson Merrill Joins Elite Company After Winning Major Award

Roki Sasaki's Teammate's Comments Don't Bode Well for Padres' Chances to Sign Him

Padres Prediction Has San Diego Signing Former Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Move

NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

