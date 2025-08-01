Padres Notes: Friars Win Deadline, Make Shocking Trades, Why Wasn’t Dylan Cease Moved?
The San Diego Padres had a historic deadline, bringing in seven players to fill their needs while emptying a third of their Top-30 prospects.
The headliner of the bunch of new arrivals is clearly former Athletic Mason Miller, who the Padres had to sacrifice No. 3 MLB prospect Leo De Vries to obtain. Along with Miller, the A's sent starter JP Sears to San Diego.
The Padres also sent their No. 3 prospect Braden Nett, No. 13 prospect Henry Baez and No. 17 prospect Eduarniel Nunez to West Sacramento in the deal.
Other players the Padres landed are catcher Freddy Fermin, designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, outfielder Ramon Laureano, infielder Will Wagner, starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and shortstop Jorge Quintana.
The Friars surprisingly didn't need to give up Dylan Cease — whose name floated around close to the deadline — to bring in their massive haul. The market for Cease among selling teams was low, obviously, as they have no need for a rental starter such as him when they're throwing the rest of the season away.
The Astros made a move on Cease towards the latter end of the deadline, however, nothing ever came of it due to San Diego's high asking price.
