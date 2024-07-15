Padres Notes: Garrett Crochet Trade Reportedly Rejected, Praise for Dylan Cease, Bullpen Help Incoming?
The San Diego Padres got a strong start from Randy Vasquez in Sunday's series finale, but came up on the short end of a 6-3 game to close the first half. Here's what else you might have missed:
Padres Made Failed Attempt To Land Top Pitcher On Trade Block
The Padres aimed high in their recent trade efforts, targeting top-tier Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, who was available on the market. Despite their best attempts, they were unable to secure the deal. Will the Padres try again before the deadline?
Why the Padres Might Target Bullpen Help at the Trade Deadline
As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Padres are reportedly considering bolstering their bullpen. Given the strain on their relievers and recent pitching challenges, adding depth here could be crucial for their postseason ambitions.
Padres' Dylan Cease Unpacks Dominant Outing Against Braves
After a stellar performance against the Braves, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease shared insights into what contributed to his success on the mound. The Padres beat the Braves 4-0 on Saturday for their only win in the series.