Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Garrett Crochet Trade Reportedly Rejected, Praise for Dylan Cease, Bullpen Help Incoming?

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 14, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) stretches during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 14, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) stretches during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Diego Padres got a strong start from Randy Vasquez in Sunday's series finale, but came up on the short end of a 6-3 game to close the first half. Here's what else you might have missed:

Padres Made Failed Attempt To Land Top Pitcher On Trade Block

The Padres aimed high in their recent trade efforts, targeting top-tier Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, who was available on the market. Despite their best attempts, they were unable to secure the deal. Will the Padres try again before the deadline?

Why the Padres Might Target Bullpen Help at the Trade Deadline

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Padres are reportedly considering bolstering their bullpen. Given the strain on their relievers and recent pitching challenges, adding depth here could be crucial for their postseason ambitions.

Padres' Dylan Cease Unpacks Dominant Outing Against Braves

After a stellar performance against the Braves, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease shared insights into what contributed to his success on the mound. The Padres beat the Braves 4-0 on Saturday for their only win in the series.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News