Padres Notes: GM Hints at Major Additions, Cease, King Trade Rumors, Starting Shortstop Revealed
The San Diego Padres had their annual Fan Fest Saturday at Petco Park. In addition to a fun time for fans getting excited for the season, general manager A.J. Preller made some hopeful comments about an otherwise uneventful offseason.
Preller hinted at some big moves on the way to a "championship roster."
One of those major moves may very well mean parting ways with Michael King or Dylan Cease, but with King's new contract he is likely going to stay with the Padres. San Diego is reportedly in on another major arm to add to the roster, but conditionally would plan to trade one of their starting pitchers, namely Cease.
Padres manager Mike Shildt announced another move with implications regarding their on-field talent finally revealing who the Friars starting shortstop will be. With yet another departure in Ha-Seong Kim this offseason, it's no surprise Xander Bogaerts will return to the position he is most familiar with.
Another piece of information learned at Fan Fest was Manny Machado's disappointment with the Padres lack of moves this offseason. The six-time All-Star also shared his feelings on how the Roki Sasaki saga ended and if the ongoing ownership dispute factored into the Japanese phenom's decision.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
