Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim Update; Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Heroics, Minor League Playoffs

Aug 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres begin a critical series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, looking to close the half-game gap on Arizona in the National League Wild Card standings.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed on Thursday's off-day:

Adjustment in the Field: Ha-Seong Kim's Injury and Its Ripple Effects

With Ha-Seong Kim sidelined due to a shoulder issue, the Padres' lineup has seen a significant shift. Xander Bogaerts returns to shortstop, his original position, bringing expertise and experience back to the infield.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Ends Mariners' Perfect Game Bid in Style

In a game that ended in a 5-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners, Fernando Tatis Jr. showcased his dual-threat ability. His night was highlighted by breaking up a perfect game with a critical hit and a home run-saving catch.

Community Support in the Face of Adversity

Following a significant local fire, the Lake Elsinore Storm, a Padres' minor league team, stepped up to support the community with reduced ticket prices for their recent playoff game, a meaningful gesture in a community facing adversity.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

