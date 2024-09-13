Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim Update; Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Heroics, Minor League Playoffs
The San Diego Padres begin a critical series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, looking to close the half-game gap on Arizona in the National League Wild Card standings.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed on Thursday's off-day:
Adjustment in the Field: Ha-Seong Kim's Injury and Its Ripple Effects
With Ha-Seong Kim sidelined due to a shoulder issue, the Padres' lineup has seen a significant shift. Xander Bogaerts returns to shortstop, his original position, bringing expertise and experience back to the infield.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Ends Mariners' Perfect Game Bid in Style
In a game that ended in a 5-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners, Fernando Tatis Jr. showcased his dual-threat ability. His night was highlighted by breaking up a perfect game with a critical hit and a home run-saving catch.
Community Support in the Face of Adversity
Following a significant local fire, the Lake Elsinore Storm, a Padres' minor league team, stepped up to support the community with reduced ticket prices for their recent playoff game, a meaningful gesture in a community facing adversity.