Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim Update, Joe Musgrove's Milestone, Bryan Hoeing at Home

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 19, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports / Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Padres beat the Minnesota Twins on Monday, 5-3, as Jackson Merrill drove in three of the five runs on a single hit, a bases-clearing double.

Suddenly, their 71-55 record is closer to the best in the National League (the Phillies are 73-51, the Dodgers 74-52) than the third wild card spot (currently held by Atlanta at 66-58).

Here's what else you might have missed Monday:

Mike Shildt Reveals Padres' Mindset After Dropping Series to Rockies

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt openly discussed the team's perspective following a challenging series loss to the Colorado Rockies. Shildt shared insights on the team's approach to rebounding from the setback, emphasizing resilience and focus on forthcoming games.

Ha-Seong Kim's MRI Results Are In, Padres Rule Him Out For Series Opener

Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim's recent shoulder injury is cause for at least mild concern. The shortstop was ruled out for Monday's series opener following an MRI. For now, he's avoiding the injured list.

Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Fascinating Reaction to His Latest Career Milestone

Joe Musgrove’s recent achievement gave the veteran a moment to reflect — unprompted — about the lofty heights of Nolan Ryan's career strikeout record. Musgrove's extemperaneous reaction offered an insight into how he puts his career in perspective.

New Padres Reliever Praises Fan Base For Helping Energize Team

Following key acquisitions at the trade deadline, new Padres reliever Bryan Hoeing commended the vibrant San Diego fan base for their role in boosting the team’s morale and performance. This feature highlights the impactful connection between the fans and the players, underscored by recent enhancements in the bullpen.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News