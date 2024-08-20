Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim Update, Joe Musgrove's Milestone, Bryan Hoeing at Home
The Padres beat the Minnesota Twins on Monday, 5-3, as Jackson Merrill drove in three of the five runs on a single hit, a bases-clearing double.
Suddenly, their 71-55 record is closer to the best in the National League (the Phillies are 73-51, the Dodgers 74-52) than the third wild card spot (currently held by Atlanta at 66-58).
Here's what else you might have missed Monday:
Mike Shildt Reveals Padres' Mindset After Dropping Series to Rockies
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt openly discussed the team's perspective following a challenging series loss to the Colorado Rockies. Shildt shared insights on the team's approach to rebounding from the setback, emphasizing resilience and focus on forthcoming games.
Ha-Seong Kim's MRI Results Are In, Padres Rule Him Out For Series Opener
Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim's recent shoulder injury is cause for at least mild concern. The shortstop was ruled out for Monday's series opener following an MRI. For now, he's avoiding the injured list.
Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Fascinating Reaction to His Latest Career Milestone
Joe Musgrove’s recent achievement gave the veteran a moment to reflect — unprompted — about the lofty heights of Nolan Ryan's career strikeout record. Musgrove's extemperaneous reaction offered an insight into how he puts his career in perspective.
New Padres Reliever Praises Fan Base For Helping Energize Team
Following key acquisitions at the trade deadline, new Padres reliever Bryan Hoeing commended the vibrant San Diego fan base for their role in boosting the team’s morale and performance. This feature highlights the impactful connection between the fans and the players, underscored by recent enhancements in the bullpen.