Padres Notes: Home Run Record Falls, Manny Machado's Phantom RBI, Luis Arraez's Streak
The San Diego Padres lost a wild 10-inning game, 4-3 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Padres' Surprising Home Run Record
Despite not focusing on hitting home runs, the Padres' 102nd home run of the season at Petco Park set the all-time franchise mark for home runs hit at home. This approach of letting homers come naturally rather than forcing them seems to be paying off significantly — all while the Padres have the highest batting average and lowest strikeout rate in MLB.
Manny Machado's Milestone Achievement
Manny Machado recently reached a significant career milestone, accumulating 100 RBIs this season thanks to a scoring change from last weekend's game in San Francisco. Thanks to a recent surge, the six-time All-Star is tracking toward another career year.
Support for Struggling Closer Amid Playoff Hopes
Padres' closer Robert Suarez has faced a challenging period with several recent save opportunities not going his way. However, the team's manager has publicly defended Suarez, showing confidence in his abilities as the team pushes toward the playoffs. How long will Mike Shildt's patience last?
Luis Arraez's Historical Accomplishment
Luis Arraez recently matched Padres legend Tony Gwynn among an elite list of players who went months — not weeks — between strikeouts. The streak ended Monday but underscored Arraez's remarkable skill and contributions in his first year in San Diego.