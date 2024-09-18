Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Home Run Record Falls, Manny Machado's Phantom RBI, Luis Arraez's Streak

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 17, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost a wild 10-inning game, 4-3 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed:

Padres' Surprising Home Run Record

Despite not focusing on hitting home runs, the Padres' 102nd home run of the season at Petco Park set the all-time franchise mark for home runs hit at home. This approach of letting homers come naturally rather than forcing them seems to be paying off significantly — all while the Padres have the highest batting average and lowest strikeout rate in MLB.

Manny Machado's Milestone Achievement

Manny Machado recently reached a significant career milestone, accumulating 100 RBIs this season thanks to a scoring change from last weekend's game in San Francisco. Thanks to a recent surge, the six-time All-Star is tracking toward another career year.

Support for Struggling Closer Amid Playoff Hopes

Padres' closer Robert Suarez has faced a challenging period with several recent save opportunities not going his way. However, the team's manager has publicly defended Suarez, showing confidence in his abilities as the team pushes toward the playoffs. How long will Mike Shildt's patience last?

Luis Arraez's Historical Accomplishment

Luis Arraez recently matched Padres legend Tony Gwynn among an elite list of players who went months — not weeks — between strikeouts. The streak ended Monday but underscored Arraez's remarkable skill and contributions in his first year in San Diego.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News