Padres Notes: Huge Manny Machado Injury Update, Jackson Merrill’s New Spot, Fernando Tatis Confidence
The San Diego Padres are looking to continue the momentum from their 2024 season — while, of course, altering the ending.
With all the expectations in the world and a newly retooled roster, fans can be confident that 2025 will see similar regular season success. One of the pillars from last season's run, superstar Manny Machado, has an updated timeline on when he will make his Cactus League return.
Another major piece from last season's run was rookie standout Jackson Merrill. He recently spoke on his new spot in the Padres lineup and his expectations for this season.
One can't talk about stars in San Diego without bringing up the great Fernando Tatis Jr. He believes that he is the best player in baseball, and fans should hope that he proves himself right in 2025.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
