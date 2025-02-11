Padres Notes: Huge Michael King Trade Update, Xander Bogaerts Could Be Moved, Manfred Talks Relocation
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King emerged as a potential trade candidate a few weeks ago. However, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported King is officially off the trade block, which is no surprise given the new contract he signed with the Padres.
Although it seemed Xander Bogaerts was safe from being dealt, San Diego has been listening to teams interested in the $280 million star.
Early in the offseason, there were rumors Padres ownership had plans to relocate the team. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the situation.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
