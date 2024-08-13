Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill's Award, Pitcher Dealt to Toronto, Free Agent Intrigue
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1 on Monday, getting a shutdown performance from Joe Musgrove to start it and a brilliant Jackson Merrill catch to end it.
Here are all the stories you might have missed Monday:
Padres Outfielder Named National League Player of the Week
In a remarkable display of skill, Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill was named National League Player of the Week, thanks to his fourth game-tying homer in just 12 days. The award adds a significant accolade to his already impressive season.
Padres Trade Tommy Nance to Toronto Blue Jays
The Padres have traded veteran right-hander Tommy Nance to the Toronto Blue Jays. The move came as the Blue Jays look to bolster their bullpen, replacing Génesis Cabrera who went on the paternity list. Nance barely had a chance to impact the Padres in 2024.
Expectations for Joe Musgrove's Return from Injury
As Joe Musgrove gears up for his return to the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates, there are rising questions about what fans can expect from him post-injury. The article discusses his recovery progress and potential impact.
Padres Players Among MLB's Top Pending Free Agents
Two Padres are among the top 21 pending free agents in MLB, according to a new list from Jim Bowden of The Athletic. The potential for Ha-Seong Kim and Tanner Scott to secure big contracts elsewhere could spell significant changes. Will the Padres keep them, or let them walk?