Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill's Milestone, Ha-Seong Kim's MRI, Rehab Assignments Coming
The San Diegeo Padres erased a one-run deficit over the final three innings Tuesday in St. Louis to secure a 7-5 victory over the Cardinals. They narrowed the gap between first and second place in the National League West to three games.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Jackson Merrill's Record-Breaking Performance
Rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill has set a record for the most go-ahead or game-tying homers in the ninth inning or later by a 21-year-old in MLB history. His historic sixth walk-off home run against the Mets was just the latest achievement in a season that could culminate in a Rookie of the Year award.
Ha-Seong Kim's Injury Update
Padres' shortstop Ha-Seong Kim underwent an MRI Monday after sustaining a shoulder injury. Kim rejoined the Padres in St. Louis Tuesday and played catch before the game, but manager Mike Shildt has yet to provide a timeline for Kim's recovery.
Padres Stars Set for Rehab Assignments
Yu Darvish and Fernando Tatis Jr., two of the Padres' star players, are nearing minor league rehab assignments — a critical step toward their return to the major league roster. Both appear on track to rejoin the team in September.
Padres Near a Historic Low in Player Usage
The Padres are on pace to use fewer position players used in any season since 1985. It's a rare achievement in a game in which success is increasingly defined by injuries and player availability. San Diego has been fortunate in both regards on the position player side.