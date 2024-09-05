Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill's Record, Yu Darvish's Return, A Favor for Dylan Cease
The San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 in 10 innings on Wednesday, getting a walkoff RBI single from Fernando Tatis Jr. to overcome an abbreviated return from starter Yu Darvish.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Jackson Merrill Breaks Benito Santiago's Rookie Record
In a stunning display of skill, Padres rookie Jackson Merrill has surpassed a longstanding franchise record set by Benito Santiago in 1987. Read about Merrill’s journey and what this record means in the context of his season.
Yu Darvish Returns as Padres Face the Tigers
Just in time for the Padres' postseason push, Yu Darvish made his long-awaited return to the mound in a significant game against the Detroit Tigers.
Padres' September Schedule: A Path to the Playoffs
With a favorable slate of games in September, the Padres are well-positioned to secure their spot in the postseason. It's a month defined by days off and light travel, and it leaves no excuses for the Padres not to finish the job.
Historic Baseball Saved by a Fan
Dylan Cease’s potentially lost historic baseball was returned by a thoughtful fan — a stroke of luck, since Cease's 200th strikeout came on the road in Tampa Bay. How did Manny Machado get it back?