Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill's Rise, Injury Updates on Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar, Luis Campusano

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 23, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) reacts during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) reacts during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Padres lost their series finale to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, and will waste no time trying to turn things around: they host the Washington Nationals tonight at Petco Park.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:

Jackson Merrill's Impressive Ascent and Team Strength

Rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill continues to impress, making him a rare source of stability on a team beset by injuries to veteran players — and a testament to the Padres' player development.

Manager Mike Shildt's Optimism Amid Injuries

Despite multiple injuries hitting core players, Padres' manager Mike Shildt maintains a positive outlook. His leadership is an asset in steering the team through these challenging times without making excuses.

Resilience in Play: Tatis Jr. and Profar's Injuries

In a recent game, key players Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar sustained injuries. However, manager Mike Shildt has confirmed that the injuries are not severe, which is reassuring news for the team and fans alike.

Luis Campusano's Injury Update

Luis Campusano, another key player for the Padres, has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to thumb soreness. Fortunately, he is expected to make a quicker recovery than initially anticipated.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News