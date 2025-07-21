Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Scratched From Lineup, Major Trade Deadline Predictions, Links
The San Diego Padres took a series win from the Washington Nationals on Sunday with a commanding 8-1 victory.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam — the Padres' second of the series and the season — in the top of the first and the Friars never took their foot off the gas.
The Padres tightened their grip on the NL Wild Card with the victory, and pulled 3.5 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
Jackson Merrill missed Sunday's rout, as the Padres scratched him due to an illness before the game started. They'll hope he can return for their three-game series against the Miami Marlins beginning Monday.
In other news, the Padres are reportedly "confident" in their ability to bring in a big-name player to fill out their lineup and rotation before the deadline, and may look at players such as Marcell Ozuna, Zach Eflin and Cedric Mullins, all of whom have been recently linked to the team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Named Best Landing Spot for 40-Homer All-Star Slugger at Trade Deadline
Padres 'Confident' They Can Make Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Deadline, Says Insider
Padres' Jackson Merrill Scratched From Sunday's Lineup vs. Nationals
Padres Predicted to Land $40 Million Pitcher, All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade
Padres vs Nationals Start Time Announced Following Weather Delay
Padres vs Nationals Won't Start on Time Saturday
Padres' Dylan Cease Apologizes to Martin Maldonado After Friday's Game
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.