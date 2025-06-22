Padres Notes: Jason Heyward DFA'd, Mike Shildt Talks Dodgers, Xander Bogaerts to Tigers?
The San Diego Padres earned a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals Saturday night, and are currently five games behind first place in the NL West.
The Padres designated Jason Heyward for assignment ahead of Saturday's contest, and activated reliever Bryan Hoeing.
Manager Mike Shildt revealed he's had issues with manager Dave Roberts since the NLDS after he made controversial comments about Manny Machado.
The latest trade idea has Xander Bogaerts being traded to the Detroit Tigers this summer.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres DFA Jason Heyward, Activate Star Reliever In Surprise Roster Move
Padres' Mike Shildt Continues to Take Issue With Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
Padres Urged to Send $280 Million All-Star to Tigers in Blockbuster Trade
Padres' Fernando Tatis on Playing at Dodger Stadium: 'I Just Don't Like It'
Padres Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse, Indicating Imminent Roster Move
Dodgers Removed Padres Star Fernando Tatis' Plaque From Dodger Stadium
Latest Luis Robert Update Bodes Well For Padres' Chances of Trading For Him
Padres Could Acquire $50 Million All-Star, Gold Glover in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.