Padres Notes: Jason Heyward DFA'd, Mike Shildt Talks Dodgers, Xander Bogaerts to Tigers?

Apr 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jason Heyward (22) celebrates after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres earned a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals Saturday night, and are currently five games behind first place in the NL West.

The Padres designated Jason Heyward for assignment ahead of Saturday's contest, and activated reliever Bryan Hoeing.

Manager Mike Shildt revealed he's had issues with manager Dave Roberts since the NLDS after he made controversial comments about Manny Machado.

The latest trade idea has Xander Bogaerts being traded to the Detroit Tigers this summer.

