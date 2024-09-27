Padres Notes: Jeremiah Estrada's Smack Talk, Rodeo Plans at Petco, Playoff Roster Intrigue
The San Diego Padres were officially eliminated in the National League West race on Thursday, losing 7-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Thursday:
Jeremiah Estrada's Impressive Performance at Dodger Stadium
Jeremiah Estrada, who once cheered for the Dodgers as a young fan, made a striking return to Dodger Stadium. In a twist of fate, he secured his 15th hold against the Dodgers, the same team he rooted for during his youth. After helping the Padres punch their ticket to the postseason, Estrada had some clever smack talk.
Padres' 27-Year-Old Rookie Set for Postseason Debut
The Padres are reportedly poised to include a 27-year-old minor league veteran on their postseason roster. Brandon Lockridge only made his MLB debut this month but has impressed with his defense and baserunning. He could offer the Padres a valuable option off the bench in October.
Rodeo Event at Petco Park Faces Hurdles
The Padres have announced plans to host another San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park in January. However, some local opposition has surfaced, most notably from a city councilmember, putting these plans in a controversial light with various stakeholders.