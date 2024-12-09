Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Juan Soto Makes Decision, Friars Sign Infielder, and More

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Juan Soto changed the landscape of baseball on Sunday night when he agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

Soto’s deal will pay him $305 million over the first five years, including $230 million in salary and a $75 million signing bonus, according to sources. This equates to an average annual value (AAV) of $61 million. Soto has the option to opt-out after the 2029 season, unless the Mets increase his AAV from $51 million to $55 million for the final 10 years, which would extend the contract to 15 years and $805 million, resulting in a $53.66 million AAV.

The former San Diego Padres outfielder became the highest-paid player in sports with the lucrative deal that doesn't include a single cent of deferrals.

