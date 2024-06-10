Padres Notes: Juan Soto 'Never Comfortable' in SD, Shildt's Relief, Gripping Groceries
The San Diego Padres couldn't finish off the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in their attempt at at a three-game series sweep. The 9-3 loss came at the expense of rookie Adam Mazur, making his second career start, but did allow Fernando Tatis Jr. to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:
Juan Soto 'So Much Happier' in New York Than With Padres, According To Veteran
Juan Soto's move to the New York Yankees has reportedly been a positive change for the former Padres outfielder. According to a veteran player, Soto is experiencing greater happiness in the bustling environment of New York compared to his time with San Diego. What a difference a year makes.
Padres' Mike Shildt Breathes Sigh Of Relief After Breaking Losing Streak
The Padres finally broke their frustrating five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, providing some much-needed relief for manager Mike Shildt. The games weren't close, either.
Padres Reliever is Always Honing His Craft — Even at the Grocery Store
Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada takes his training beyond the field, practicing pitching grips even while shopping for groceries. This dedication to perfecting his craft in everyday situations exemplifies the professional commitment and the unique methods players use to stay at the top of their game.