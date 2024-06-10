Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Juan Soto 'Never Comfortable' in SD, Shildt's Relief, Gripping Groceries

J.P. Hoornstra

May 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates at second base after hitting a rbi double in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports / David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres couldn't finish off the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in their attempt at at a three-game series sweep. The 9-3 loss came at the expense of rookie Adam Mazur, making his second career start, but did allow Fernando Tatis Jr. to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

Juan Soto 'So Much Happier' in New York Than With Padres, According To Veteran

Juan Soto's move to the New York Yankees has reportedly been a positive change for the former Padres outfielder. According to a veteran player, Soto is experiencing greater happiness in the bustling environment of New York compared to his time with San Diego. What a difference a year makes.

 Padres' Mike Shildt Breathes Sigh Of Relief After Breaking Losing Streak

The Padres finally broke their frustrating five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, providing some much-needed relief for manager Mike Shildt. The games weren't close, either.

Padres Reliever is Always Honing His Craft — Even at the Grocery Store

Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada takes his training beyond the field, practicing pitching grips even while shopping for groceries. This dedication to perfecting his craft in everyday situations exemplifies the professional commitment and the unique methods players use to stay at the top of their game.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

