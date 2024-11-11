Padres Notes: Juan Soto's Return, Roki Sasaki Advantage, Blockbuster Trade Proposals
MLB insider believes that the San Diego Padres have a chance at acquiring Juan Soto in free agency this offseason. Soto previously played for the Padres from 2022-23 until the Padres traded him to the New York Yankees in December 2023. Soto is one of the top free agents on the market.
The Padres could have an advantage in acquiring NPB pitcher Roki Sasaki, who was recently posted. Sasaki is reportedly close with Padres ace Yu Darvish, which could possibly help the Padres land one of the most talented pitching prospects.
With the offseason underway, the Padres have been linked to different top players across the league in trade proposals. Two of the most notable names that have been suggested as possible players the Padres could trade for include Garrett Crochet and Blake Snell.
