Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar Free Agency Update, Friars Want to Keep $14M All-Star
An ESPN insider recently provided a major update on Jurickson Profar's free agency.
After fellow outfielder Anthony Santander was taken off the market by the Toronto Blue Jays by way of a five-year, more than $90 million deal, Profar becomes that much more valuable on the open market.
The San Diego Padres are known to want to maintain a balanced budget heading into 2025, and a good way to capitalize off of that is through trading big money players.
It appears that the Padres want to keep their $14 million All Star after they avoided arbitration, and not trade for more roster depth and/or a smaller payroll.
Additionally, a Padres free agent utility man is linked by MLB insiders to the New York Yankees. With San Diego not making any major league moves this offseason, and New York having a glaring infield need, the Friars need to act fast if they want a chance to keep him rostered.
And finally, despite below-average defensive numbers last season, Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder claimed that San Diego's Luis Arraez has the potential to be in the Hall of Fame at the end of his career.
