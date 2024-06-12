Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar's Injury Setback, Drew Thorpe's Big Break, Trade Rumors
---
Jurickson Profar's Injury Concern
In a worrisome development for the Padres, standout outfielder Jurickson Profar had to abruptly leave Tuesday's game against the A’s. Profar exited in the eighth inning due to a leg injury, and his prognosis has yet to be announced.
A Minor Leaguer You Should Know
An infielder from the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, has been recognized with a prestigious league award after contributing a home run and 11 RBIs in just 20 at-bats last week.
Former Padres Prospect Gets First MLB Promotion
The Chicago White Sox have initiated the major league debut of a former Padres prospect, following a significant trade in March. Drew Thorpe allowed one run in five innings but did not factor into the decision.
Padres Eyeing Major Trades
With the July 30 trade deadline looming, the Padres are reportedly in pursuit of several top-tier starting pitchers in efforts to bolster their roster.