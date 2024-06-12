Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar's Injury Setback, Drew Thorpe's Big Break, Trade Rumors

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 11, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) slides after being tagged out at home during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jurickson Profar's Injury Concern

In a worrisome development for the Padres, standout outfielder Jurickson Profar had to abruptly leave Tuesday's game against the A’s. Profar exited in the eighth inning due to a leg injury, and his prognosis has yet to be announced.

A Minor Leaguer You Should Know

An infielder from the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, has been recognized with a prestigious league award after contributing a home run and 11 RBIs in just 20 at-bats last week.

Former Padres Prospect Gets First MLB Promotion

The Chicago White Sox have initiated the major league debut of a former Padres prospect, following a significant trade in March. Drew Thorpe allowed one run in five innings but did not factor into the decision.

Padres Eyeing Major Trades

With the July 30 trade deadline looming, the Padres are reportedly in pursuit of several top-tier starting pitchers in efforts to bolster their roster.

