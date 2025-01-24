Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar Signs, Friars Discussing Big Trade, Multiple Retirements
The San Diego Padres had to officially say goodbye to Jurickson Profar on Thursday, as the All-Star outfielder signed a three-year deal with the National League rival Atlanta Braves.
Despite a reunion between Profar and the Padres making a ton of sense, the two sides weren't able to get a deal done this offseason.
Thus, Profar was forced to find his next home.
While the Padres are yet to make any major league additions this offseason, the team is reportedly involved in discussions with the Minnesota Twins on a potential blockbuster trade. The Twins are among the many teams showing interest in right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease.
And finally, multiple players with ties to the Padres organization recently announced their retirements from Major League Baseball.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
