Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar Signs, Friars Discussing Big Trade, Multiple Retirements

Noah Camras

Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres had to officially say goodbye to Jurickson Profar on Thursday, as the All-Star outfielder signed a three-year deal with the National League rival Atlanta Braves.

Despite a reunion between Profar and the Padres making a ton of sense, the two sides weren't able to get a deal done this offseason.

Thus, Profar was forced to find his next home.

While the Padres are yet to make any major league additions this offseason, the team is reportedly involved in discussions with the Minnesota Twins on a potential blockbuster trade. The Twins are among the many teams showing interest in right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease.

And finally, multiple players with ties to the Padres organization recently announced their retirements from Major League Baseball.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose All-Star Jurickson Profar to Braves in Blockbuster Signing

Padres Trying to Acquire World Series Champion Catcher in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Catcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Will Join Coaching Staff

Former Padres Draft Pick Announces Retirement From MLB

Breaking Down Jurickson Profar’s Fit With Braves And What’s Next for Padres

Padres Sign Veteran Left-Handed Pitcher in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day:

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News