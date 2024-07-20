Padres Notes: Kicking off the Second Half, Grading the First Half, Draft Picks Sign
The San Diego Padres found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-0 shutout to begin the second half of the season Friday, mustering only four hits against Cleveland Guardians starter Tanner Bibee and four relievers.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Friday:
Draft Choices Stir Excitement
Nick Wissman, the highest draft pick from the Dayton Flyers program, made his way into the Padres' organization with a modest $10,000 contract. Additionally, pitcher Clark Candiotti, son of former MLB pitcher Tom Candiotti, signed for a well-below-slot contract.
Impressive First-Half Performance Grades Out
The Padres received a positive review for their performance in Newsweek's first-half grades for all 30 MLB teams. Considering how many injuries the Padres have survived and their lineup's unexpected strength, the Padres are in position to surge in the second half.
Undrafted Free Agent Talent Joins Padres
Former Auburn University infielder Cooper Weiss is now a part of the Padres' organization after signing as an undrafted free agent. Learn more about the newest Padre.