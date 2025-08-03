Padres Notes: Leo De Vries Breaks Silence, Massive Michael King Announcement, Ex-Padre Coach Passes Away
The San Diego Padres lost the second game of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, 8-5, setting up a rubber match for Sunday.
The Dodgers also lost Saturday, so the Padres didn't lose any ground in the NL West, however the Reds had an off day and gained 0.5 games on San Diego in the Wild Card. The Padres fell to 61-50 on the year after the result.
Former Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries took to Instagram with a short message after being traded to the Athletics Thursday.
"I really don’t know what to say but thanks for everything," said the shortstop before tagging the Padres.
Michael King is taking a significant step towards his recovery, as he will start for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday in a rehab outing. King has been on IL since late May, and would be a welcome addition to a deep Padres rotation.
Former Friars coach Jack Bloomfield passed away Monday at 95 years old. Bloomfield served as a hitting coach and first base coach in 1974, and was a scout for several years prior.
