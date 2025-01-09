Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Cryptic Post, Former Dodgers Outfielder to San Diego?

Noah Camras

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts at bat in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are trying to shed payroll this offseason, and one way they could do it is by trading Luis Arraez as he enters his final year of team control.

Arraez has been traded twice in the last few seasons, and could be dealt to his fourth team in four years if he's moved this offseason.

As trade rumors swirl about a potential deal to the New York Yankees, Arraez posted a cryptic comment on social media under a post about a trade.

In other Padres news, the Friars have been linked to a free agent outfielder who began his career as a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

He would be a solid fallback option for the Friars if they don't bring back All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar, who could be out of their price range.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

