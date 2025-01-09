Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Cryptic Post, Former Dodgers Outfielder to San Diego?
The San Diego Padres are trying to shed payroll this offseason, and one way they could do it is by trading Luis Arraez as he enters his final year of team control.
Arraez has been traded twice in the last few seasons, and could be dealt to his fourth team in four years if he's moved this offseason.
As trade rumors swirl about a potential deal to the New York Yankees, Arraez posted a cryptic comment on social media under a post about a trade.
In other Padres news, the Friars have been linked to a free agent outfielder who began his career as a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
He would be a solid fallback option for the Friars if they don't bring back All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar, who could be out of their price range.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Star Luis Arraez Has Cryptic Comment on Post Regarding Blockbuster Trade
Padres Predicted to Sign Former Dodgers Outfielder in Surprise Free Agent Move
Padres Add 2 Former Major Leaguers From NL West Rivals to Coaching Staff
Roki Sasaki Mentioned in Padres Lawsuit Over Control of Team
Peter Seidler Trust Spokesperson Denies Wife’s Allegations in Padres Ownership Lawsuit
Peter Seidler’s Wife Fears Brothers Could Sell or Relocate Padres Amid Lawsuit
Peter Seidler’s Widow Suing Family for Control of Padres in Shocking Turn of Events
