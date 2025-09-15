Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Injury Update, Free Agent Predicted to Leave, Xander Bogaerts Nearing Return?
The San Diego Padres took home the win on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies by a score of 9-6, clinching the series at a record of 3-1.
The Padres are locked into a divisional battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers, though they won their game on Sunday as well, beating the San Francisco Giants.
Before the game, there was an injury update provided on first baseman Luis Arraez, who suffered a head injury.
Also, shortstop Xander Bogaerts revealed some progress regarding his recovery while on the injured list with a broken bone in his foot.
Finally, a Friar free agent is projected to leave the team over the winter. Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn is hitting the market, and according to a baseball expert, he would make sense signing for the Cincinnati Reds.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
