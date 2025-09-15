Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Injury Update, Free Agent Predicted to Leave, Xander Bogaerts Nearing Return?

Nelson Espinal

Sep 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez (4) throws to first base for an out during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres took home the win on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies by a score of 9-6, clinching the series at a record of 3-1.

The Padres are locked into a divisional battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers, though they won their game on Sunday as well, beating the San Francisco Giants.

Before the game, there was an injury update provided on first baseman Luis Arraez, who suffered a head injury.

Also, shortstop Xander Bogaerts revealed some progress regarding his recovery while on the injured list with a broken bone in his foot.

Finally, a Friar free agent is projected to leave the team over the winter. Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn is hitting the market, and according to a baseball expert, he would make sense signing for the Cincinnati Reds.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Nelson Espinal
Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

