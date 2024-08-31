Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez's Day Off, Elías Diaz's Strong Start, Jurickson Profar's Bunt

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 30, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) makes a catch for an out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Machado collected three hits, including a home run, as the Padres routed the Tampa Bay Rays 13-5 at Tropicana Field on Friday.

Luis Arraez Out of Padres Lineup For Series Opener

In their upcoming series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Padres will be without Luis Arraez, adding intrigue to the game dynamics. Discover more about the lineup, how to stream the game on Apple TV+, and expert predictions on what to expect. Don't miss out on understanding the potential implications of Arraez's absence.

Elias Díaz's Strong Start at Triple-A

Elias Díaz, the former All-Star Game MVP, has quickly made his presence felt with the Padres' Triple-A team in El Paso. His impressive performance could soon earn him a promotion. Explore how Díaz's role could expand and impact the Padres.

Jurickson Profar's Game-Changing Bunt

In a nail-biting scenario against the St. Louis Cardinals, Padres' All-Star Jurickson Profar took matters into his own hands with a sacrifice bunt that shifted the game's momentum. Although the move was subject to criticism, Profar at least had his reasons.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

