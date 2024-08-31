Padres Notes: Luis Arraez's Day Off, Elías Diaz's Strong Start, Jurickson Profar's Bunt
Manny Machado collected three hits, including a home run, as the Padres routed the Tampa Bay Rays 13-5 at Tropicana Field on Friday.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Luis Arraez Out of Padres Lineup For Series Opener
In their upcoming series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Padres will be without Luis Arraez, adding intrigue to the game dynamics. Discover more about the lineup, how to stream the game on Apple TV+, and expert predictions on what to expect. Don't miss out on understanding the potential implications of Arraez's absence.
Elias Díaz's Strong Start at Triple-A
Elias Díaz, the former All-Star Game MVP, has quickly made his presence felt with the Padres' Triple-A team in El Paso. His impressive performance could soon earn him a promotion. Explore how Díaz's role could expand and impact the Padres.
Jurickson Profar's Game-Changing Bunt
In a nail-biting scenario against the St. Louis Cardinals, Padres' All-Star Jurickson Profar took matters into his own hands with a sacrifice bunt that shifted the game's momentum. Although the move was subject to criticism, Profar at least had his reasons.