Padres Notes: Luis Arraez's Mind-Blowing Streak, Concern Over Ha-Seong Kim's Injury
The Padres didn't play Monday, but at least they didn't lose any ground in the National League West. The Arizona Diamondbacks were also idle, while the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Monday:
Jason Adam Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award by the Rays
Major League Baseball has announced that San Diego Padres pitcher Jason Adam has been selected as the Tampa Bay Rays' nominee for the prestigious 2024 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One. This nomination highlights Adam's significant contributions both on and off the field in Florida, a rare honor for a non-Rays player.
Concern Over Ha-Seong Kim's Return to Padres
The Padres could face challenges in their shortstop lineup as Ha-Seong Kim's return may be delayed due to right shoulder inflammation, as disclosed by manager Mike Shildt. This development could force the Padres' former shortstop back to his old position.
Padres' Management: A.J. Preller's Tenure Affirmed by Team's Turnaround
The dramatic improvement in team performance over the last year might have bolstered A.J. Preller's position as the team's president of baseball operations and general manager. This transformation reflects a turnaround in strategy that has trickled down to the field.
Luis Arraez's Historic Performance
The Padres' Luis Arraez made notable headlines with his streak of playing almost every game for a month without striking out. His remarkable control and consistency at the plate are pushing him closer to streaks unseen in a decade.
Manny Machado Nominated for Prestigious Award
Manny Machado, a key player for the Padres, has been nominated for a prestigious award, underscoring his significant impact in the San Diego community.