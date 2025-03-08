Padres Notes: Major Dylan Cease Trade Update, Friars Predicted to Miss Postseason
The San Diego Padres are continuing to get trade calls on right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease.
Cease, who's on an expiring contract, would get the Padres a solid haul in return as a top of the rotation starter.
However, Cease is also one of the most important players on the Padres, and trading him would greatly hurt the Padres' rotation and playoff chances.
That's the dilemma San Diego finds themselves in as Opening Day rapidly approaches.
In other Padres news, one insider predicts the team will miss the playoffs in 2025 after coming just one win away away from knocking out the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Still Getting Trade Calls on $13.8 Million Ace Dylan Cease
Padres Predicted to Miss Postseason in 2025 by MLB Insider
Padres' $1.5 Million Acquisition 'Legitimately in the Mix' for Fifth Starter Spot
Padres Top Prospect Outfielder Turning Heads at Spring Training
Padres Push Back Yu Darvish’s Cactus League Debut for Unfortunate Reason
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.