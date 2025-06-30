Padres Notes: Major Michael King Injury Update, Blockbuster Trade Ideas
The San Diego Padres lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 3-2, on Sunday in walk-off fashion. The Friars fell to 45-38 on the year.
In other news, there is a major injury update on right-hander Michael King. Although he has been shelved on the injured list for quite some time, there is "light at the end of the tunnel," according to King.
Finally, with the trade deadline one month away, the Padres have been linked to a few players that would surely bolster their roster ahead of the most important stretch of the season. There are a few key areas that the Friars can improve heading into the second half of 2025, but the outfield remains a critical area to upgrade ahead of July 31.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Michael King Provides Crucial Injury Update as Concern Grows
Padres $50 Million Trade Target Placed on Injured List as Deadline Looms
Padres Named 'Best Fit' for $22 Million Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline
Padres Linked to $13.5 Million All-Star From NL West Rival in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres Coach Revealed Injuries Forced Him to Retire
Padres' Dylan Cease Gets Brutally Honest About Struggles
