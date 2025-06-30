Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Major Michael King Injury Update, Blockbuster Trade Ideas

Apr 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) celebrates with San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz (17) after throwing a complete-game two hit shutout against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 3-2, on Sunday in walk-off fashion. The Friars fell to 45-38 on the year.

In other news, there is a major injury update on right-hander Michael King. Although he has been shelved on the injured list for quite some time, there is "light at the end of the tunnel," according to King.

Finally, with the trade deadline one month away, the Padres have been linked to a few players that would surely bolster their roster ahead of the most important stretch of the season. There are a few key areas that the Friars can improve heading into the second half of 2025, but the outfield remains a critical area to upgrade ahead of July 31.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

