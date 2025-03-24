Padres Notes: Major Roster Decisions Revealed, One Bench Spot Left, More
The San Diego Padres have been tinkering with their ball club all spring long after an offseason that saw a handful of exciting moves to retool the roster. As they continue to trim and get to the MLB-mandated 26-man squad by Opening Day, the team revealed a giant roster slashing leaving them with less depth at a key position and baseball insiders theorize what's next.
What's next, however, is the harsh reality of running a MLB organization: there's only one spot left on the bench.
Manager Mike Shildt doesn't seem close to picking the coveted final spot, but a redeeming quality from this is that so many players have over performed this spring making the decision difficult. The skipper has a mix of demonstrated veterans and up-and-coming ball players hungry to get to the roster as the remaining options ahead of Opening Day.
