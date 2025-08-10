Padres Notes: Major Roster Move, All-Star Predicted to Leave SD, Ex-Padre Finds New Home
The San Diego Padres beat the Boston Red Sox, 5-4, in walk-off fashion, thanks to a Ramon Laureano chopper. The Friars improved to 65-52 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual victory, Michael King was activated from the injured list. The right-hander had been out of commission since the end of May as he finally returned to the mound on Saturday.
Additionally, an All-Star is predicted to leave San Diego by an MLB insider. The infielder is said to join to the New York Yankees on a lucrative contract, but the All-Star has been a pivotal part of the Padres' success over the years.
Finally, a former Padres outfielder has found a new home with a National League contender. After being released from San Diego on Friday, the 29-year-old has inked a minor league deal with a new club.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Activate Michael King From Injured List in Massive Roster Move
Padres All-Star Predicted to Leave San Diego, Sign $90 Million With Yankees
Outfielder Who Left Padres Finds New Home With NL Contender
Walker Buehler Has 6-Word Message After Shutting Down Padres
Padres' AJ Preller Went to Insane Lengths to Make Sure He Got Mason Miller
Padres Pitcher Lost Close Friend in Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.